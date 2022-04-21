LADbible makes promising start to listed life

Adjusted cash profit tripled

Content is now spread across multiple social media platforms

In 2012, Manchester based Alexander Solomou founded LadBible at the age of 21. The company took amusing photos and videos from across the internet and posted them on Facebook – which at the time was still growing its users exponentially. Solomou noticed the power of social media and realised it was an efficient way to share content. Any popular posts would be amplified by the power of the algorithms.

Since then the business – now LBG Media (LBG) has expanded. The content is across multiple social media channels including YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok. It has also added new brands GAMINGbible, UNILADtech and SPORTbible. Remarkably in 2021, during LBG’s first year as a listed company it achieved 63bn content views.