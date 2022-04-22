Kingfisher non-exec’s £500,000 show of confidence

Kingfisher (KGF) enjoyed a pandemic boom, with its home improvement goods flying off the shelves as those stuck at home naturally turned their attentions to their immediate surroundings. But the B&Q and Screwfix owner is now facing a tougher retail outlook, with consumer confidence plummeting amid economic uncertainty and the soaring cost of living.

The company’s shares are down by almost a third over the past year, and by over 10 per cent over the past month. Despite the strong set of full-year results released by the retailer in March, it warned that it expects lower profits for its 2023 financial year – a development that has clearly not cheered the market.

For the year to 31 January, Kingfisher hit £13bn in revenue and £1bn in statutory pre-tax profits. Both B&Q and Screwfix put in robust performances, with the latter’s sales up by 14 per cent to £2.3bn as 68 new stores opened their doors – a sign of management’s confidence in the future of the company’s physical retail outlets.