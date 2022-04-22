THG courted by 'numerous parties' – the ultimate cheap date?

THG Holdings (THG) isn’t among the most heavily shorted UK stocks; it’s around 80th in the pecking order. If there were any initial concerns over its accounting treatment (rather than corporate governance), it may well come with the territory where proprietary tech platforms are concerned, or, rather, companies with a higher proportion of enterprise value derived from intangible assets. In many ways, the shift towards a digitalised economy, in which software, data, patents and customer franchises make up the lion’s share of enterprise value, has rendered income statements and balance sheets less relevant in a sense.