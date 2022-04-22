/
Today's markets: Downbeat mood, Tesla results boost for Musk's Twitter bid
April 22, 2022

It’d be no shock if readers scanned the news this morning and then kept their wallets firmly locked away this weekend. The pound is at an 18-month low, retail sales are falling, and trading platform AJ Bell has just said investors are holding onto cash that previously would have gone into ISAs or other share accounts. The FTSE All-Share managed to stay flat on Friday morning, however, which counts as a win against that set of indicators. 

So what to do? Across the Channel and the Pond there is a clear split between dovish and hawkish central bank positioning for the month ahead: Christine Lagarde is talking about cutting growth forecasts while Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve has made another rate hike seem inevitable at the next meeting in the first week of May. 

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey took the ‘high prices are the cure for high prices’ approach while speaking in Washington DC on Thursday, potentially borne out by the above falls in consumer spending. He added that the BoE was walking a tightrope on monetary policy: on one side a situation where very high inflation continues for some time and the other where high interest rates cause a slowdown and the UK tips into recession. Let’s hope Bailey and his monetary committee colleagues keep their balance. 

Going into the weekend there are equity bright spots: Ferrexpo (FXPO) was up 10 per cent in early trading thanks to its 2021 numbers and outlook in the face of the war in Ukraine, although this narrowed to a 3 per cent gain after traders had their morning brews. Canadian property giant Brookfield has remained interested in tradesperson directory HomeServe (HSV) and despite the fact the suitor has not yet ‘put up or shut up’ as per UK takeover rules, confirmation talks continue has seen buyers leap on board.

