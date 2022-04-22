Today's markets: Downbeat mood, Tesla results boost for Musk's Twitter bid

Companies

Tesla results a boost for Musk’s Twitter bid

Elon Musk has secured funding this time. In an SEC filing published yesterday, it was announced the Tesla (US:TSLA) CEO had organised $25.5bn (£20bn) in debt from a group of banks led by Morgan Stanley to finance his attempt to acquire Twitter (TWTR).

The whole deal is going to cost approximately $46.5bn which means that Elon will be left to stump up $21bn in equity. The SEC filing provided no more detail about the form this equity financing would take.

Tesla’s blockbuster results and subsequent 3 per cent jump in share price came at a good time, because the $12.5bn margin loan will be secured against his shares in Tesla.

Tesla’s performance may also enable him to raise the equity required even if he is unable to find a willing private equity backer. So far, he has had no luck. The Financial Times reported Blackstone, Vista Equity Partners and Brookfield Asset Management were all uninterested.

Even for the richest man in the world $21bn is still a huge amount to spend. But Tesla’s performance at least means it is possible. AS

Challenger banks urged to firm up controls

A review of challenger banks by the Financial Conduct Authority found that they need to assess financial crime risk more thoroughly. The appraisal, carried out in 2021 before the expansion of sanctions against Russia, found weaknesses in banks’ knowledge of their customers, with many failing to identify income or employment details.

Some also failed to properly carry out or document proper checks in higher risk circumstances, such as dealing with politically exposed persons. Others did not even have customer risk assessments in place.

The FCA’s review focused on a sample of six challenger banks serving more than eight million customers, over half of whom were purely digital operators.

Challenger banks were also responsible for a “substantial increase” in Suspicious Activity Reports flagged by lenders – often as they exited customer relationships for financial crime reasons, the regulator said.

“Challenger banks are an important part of the UK’s retail banking offering. However, there cannot be a trade-off between quick and easy account opening and robust financial crime controls,” said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA. “Challenger banks should consider the findings of this review and continue enhancing their own financial crime systems to prevent harm.” MF

HomeServe shares up on offer talks

HomeServe (HSV) is in discussions with a Canadian asset management firm over a potential takeover bid. Shares in the home repair specialist have leapt by 56 per cent since the beginning of March, after a difficult start to the year.

On 24 March, Brookfield Infrastructure - part of the giant Canadian property group - revealed that it was a HomeServe buyout. The group says it has since received a number of proposals from Brookfield, but has not yet backed a takeover price, as discussions are continuing. Brookfield now has until 19 May to announce a firm intention to make an offer, but this deadline can be extended if required.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said the discussions with Brookfield could generate interest among other parties given the “unique investment attractions and undemanding valuation”. HomeServe’s North American operations are likely to be a major draw, given their strong growth prospects and high retention rates.

HomeServe’s valuation is more appealing than it’s been for some time. Its forward PE ratio currently stands at 15.3, compared with a five year average of around 23. It still has a hefty pile of debt, however, and its net debt/Ebitda ratio is at the upper end of its target range.

Analysts at Liberum believe that it would take an offer of at least £12 per share for any acquisition to go through, but buyers are likely to go in lower at the start of negotiations. As of this morning, HomeServe’s share price stands at £9.50. JS

B&M bargains boss to step down

Simon Arora announced he will step down after 17 years at the helm of B&M European Value (BME), prompting the retailer’s shares to enter the bargain basement with a 7 per cent drop. Arora will leave his role as chief executive and director within 12 months, in order to allow time to choose a successor from a pool including internal and external candidates.

Since Arora and his brother Bobby bought the discount retail business in 2004, its store base has grown from 21 to over a thousand, and B&M entered the FTSE 100 in 2020. Its designation as an essential retailer meant it was allowed to stay open during pandemic lockdowns, leading to two years of bumper sales and a special dividend in 2021.

Arora’s planned departure did not come as a complete surprise, since his family has been steadily offloading their stake in the business since 2017. The move will “inevitably raise some questions” over whether the Aroras will now sell their remaining 7 per cent stake in B&M, said Liberum. Still, the broker said that B&M’s discount offer and double-digit EBIT margins make it a “favourable place to be” given the toughening consumer backdrop. MT