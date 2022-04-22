When things go wrong

Its chief executive, Paul Smith, knew all about this. His parents, a dustman and a factory worker, had depended on doorstep loans throughout his childhood. “If it hadn’t been for the Provvy, my brothers and sisters and I would never have gone to school in decent clothing and could not have had a Christmas,” he said in an interview shortly after the withdrawal of Provident Financial (PFG) had left Morses Club as the biggest lender in the market. This market, he said, is far from perfect and he called for proper regulation.

His experience casts the ethics of non-standard finance into perspective. It fulfils a social need, but it comes at a price. Doorstep lending depends on agents calling at borrowers’ homes to collect small repayments. The risk and overheads are high and so the equivalent interest rate has to be too – at anything up to 500 per cent. Sheer exploitation, say the critics, who say that lenders push loans onto people who will be unable ever to repay them.