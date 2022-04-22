YouGov finance chief offloads shares

YouGov (YOU) is often thought of as merely a political pollster, but that misconception obscures the centrality of commercial market research to the company’s operations – custom research is its biggest revenue driver. Shares in the data analytics business have soared by almost a quarter over the past 12 months as it works through the final stages of its long-term strategic growth plan.

The company is aiming to double revenue and its adjusted operating profit margin, as well as hitting a compound annual growth rate of above 30 per cent for its adjusted earnings per share. Tough targets. But consensus forecasts suggest that the market thinks that YouGov could very well achieve this.

YouGov’s latest results, released last month and covering the half-year to 31 January, suggest that things are moving in the right direction. The company’s half-year revenue was up by 28 per cent to a record £101mn, with especially strong performances from the custom research and data products divisions, and the operating profit margin jumped by 50 basis points to 13.8 per cent.

Custom research, which posted £42mn of revenue for the half (42 per cent of total sales), was bolstered by the acquisition of the market-leading Swiss research agency Link Marketing Services. This demonstrates the depth of the company’s growth ambitions, significantly boosting its presence in the European market.

With these results helping to bump the shares up by 10 per cent over the past month, perhaps chief financial officer Alex McIntosh sensed a good selling opportunity. He disposed of £196k-worth of shares on 12 April at 1,276p a pop.

Only time will tell whether this will prove to be a wise selling point – the company continues to make strategic progress, recently announcing the launch of YouGov global profiles, “the world’s largest globally consistent audience dataset”.