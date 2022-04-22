/
YouGov finance chief offloads shares

April 22, 2022

YouGov (YOU) is often thought of as merely a political pollster, but that misconception obscures the centrality of commercial market research to the company’s operations – custom research is its biggest revenue driver. Shares in the data analytics business have soared by almost a quarter over the past 12 months as it works through the final stages of its long-term strategic growth plan. 

The company is aiming to double revenue and its adjusted operating profit margin, as well as hitting a compound annual growth rate of above 30 per cent for its adjusted earnings per share. Tough targets. But consensus forecasts suggest that the market thinks that YouGov could very well achieve this.

YouGov’s latest results, released last month and covering the half-year to 31 January, suggest that things are moving in the right direction. The company’s half-year revenue was up by 28 per cent to a record £101mn, with especially strong performances from the custom research and data products divisions, and the operating profit margin jumped by 50 basis points to 13.8 per cent. 

Custom research, which posted £42mn of revenue for the half (42 per cent of total sales), was bolstered by the acquisition of the market-leading Swiss research agency Link Marketing Services. This demonstrates the depth of the company’s growth ambitions, significantly boosting its presence in the European market.  

With these results helping to bump the shares up by 10 per cent over the past month, perhaps chief financial officer Alex McIntosh sensed a good selling opportunity. He disposed of £196k-worth of shares on 12 April at 1,276p a pop. 

Only time will tell whether this will prove to be a wise selling point – the company continues to make strategic progress, recently announcing the launch of YouGov global profiles, “the world’s largest globally consistent audience dataset”.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Bank of Cyprus HoldingsConstantine Iordanou12 Apr 2275                      375,000
Enteq TechnologiesAndrew Law (ce)14 Apr 2215                        20,945
Hill and Smith HoldingsFarrokh Batliwala08 Apr 221,441                        28,814
KingfisherJeff Carr11 Apr 22260                      519,400
K3 Business TechnologyOliver Rupert Andrew Scott *08 Apr 22150                        60,731
K3 CapitalTony Ford (ch)13 Apr 22252                        25,200
Literacy CapitalJeroen Sibia (PDMR)12 Apr 22364                        25,160
Litigation Capital ManagementJonathan Moulds (ch)08 Apr 22103                      257,450
Induction HealthcareLeslie-Ann Reed11 Apr 2253                        29,978
Induction HealthcareHugo Stephenson (PDMR)11 Apr 2254                        54,099
Induction HealthcareAndy Williams11-12 Apr 2252                      192,703
Inland HomesStephen Wicks (ce) *12 Apr 2241                        79,588
Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesAdrian Hennah12 Apr 22356                        50,243
QuartoChuk Kin Lau (PDMR) *08-12 Apr 22155                        69,175
RenishawWilliam Ernest Lee (ce)11 Apr 223,746                        49,597
River and MercantileMichael White (PDMR)12 Apr 22269                      208,913
Smart Metering SystemsGraeme Bissett11 Apr 22830                        39,991
Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Atlantic LithiumLennard Van Oosterwijk (ce) *08 Apr 2257                      342,000
CreightonsPaul Forster (PDMR) *12 Apr 2262                        28,440
YouGovAlex McIntosh (cfo)12 Apr 221,276                      195,560
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** Placing / Open Offer  † Converted from € / $ / C$ / ZAR / A$ 

