Consumers' house price warning

Retail sales have recently been a good predictor of house prices – and they are now warning that these will stagnate.

This prediction could be wrong – but unless there is government intervention it will because something unusual happens.

The boom in house prices cannot last, economists believe. According to a recent survey by the Treasury, they expect that house price inflation – which is currently 11 per cent on the Halifax’s measure and 14.3 per cent on the Nationwide’s – will drop to below 5 per cent at the end of this year and to around 2 per cent at the end of 2023.

It’s not just economists who expect this, however. So too, implicitly, do ordinary people. My chart shows the point. It shows that the ratio of retail sales to house prices has in recent years predicted house price moves. When retail spending was low relative to house prices in 2007 and 2016 house prices subsequently fell or stagnated. And when retail sales were high in 2003 and 2012 house prices subsequently rose a lot.