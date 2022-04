Dividend raised from 3.5p to 9p

Cash holdings soar in first months of 2022

In January, we posited that Serica Energy (SQZ) would be a helpful hedge on rising energy costs. As the situation with the war in Ukraine has worsened, thus further limiting global oil and gas supply, Serica’s accounts for 2021 and outlook for the rest of the year indicate it will remain a strong investment even after this current crisis.