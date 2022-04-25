Today's Markets: Stocks decline, dollar surges

Equity sell off accelerates in Europe

Interest rate worries weighing

US Dollar strengthens as bond yields climb

European stock markets are deeply negative in early trade on Monday after a steep sell-off on Wall Street on Friday against the familiar backdrop of inflation and rising interest rates. The FTSE 100 declined by about 1.5 per cent to 7,400, taking it back to its lowest level in a month. The DAX edged down by about 1 per cent to 14,000. The Dow suffered its worst daily loss since 2020 on Friday, sliding 2.82 per cent, taking its weekly loss to almost 2 per cent, whilst the S&P 500 closed down 2.8 per cent for the day and the week. The Nasdaq finished the week down 3.8 per cent as rising bond yields weighed on tech/growth more than others. The Nasdaq 100 is down 7 per cent from its Thursday high and now just 2-3 per cent away from the March low. The decline in Europe also comes against the backdrop of a sharp decline for Asian markets overnight. Chinese stock markets were off by 4-5 per cent amid rising Covid cases, restrictions etc. The Hang Seng fell 4 per cent, while the Nikkei was down almost 2 per cent.

There’s been a sharp reversal in stock market sentiment since Thursday, when Jay Powell stressed that taming inflation is “essential” and said a 50bps hike is on the table in May... this we know. But market sentiment turned anyway as it underscored the gigantic pivot the Fed has performed in just a few weeks. Some chatter about a 75bps hike was heard from arch-hawk James Bullard, but this is not terribly plausible. Increasingly though it looks like the FOMC will opt for 50bps. No Fed speakers this week as it’s the blackout period ahead of their meeting of May 3rd-4th. A huge slate of earnings, including many of the big tech beasts that have had their share price whacked of late. US GDP and core PCE data is also out this week.