Today's Markets: Twitter gives in, stocks rebound

Of course. Twitter’s board caved and it will now be sold to Elon Musk for about $44bn. Seems a snip for the 'digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated’… Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1st. The deal remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approval... which it means it is not cast in stone just yet. Of $25.5bn in debt, some $12.5bn of that is a margin loan held against Tesla stock. So in a roundabout way does that mean that Tesla shareholders actually have some leverage over the world’s town square? Apart from that, that loan is tied to the value of Tesla stock – what if it drops 20, 40 per cent? Moreover, Musk needs to find $21bn in equity financing, so needs backers or presumably he might need to sell some more of his Tesla stock to finance it… margin calls anyone? Finally, a company that generates roughly $400m in FCF each year will barely cover the interest cost of the leveraged buyout of this scale… does Musk have strategies for better monetizing the platform? If not, it’s a trophy asset like owning a football club, which is fine if you are Musk but who else wants to stick, say, $200m in to it and get nothing in return? And if they do, they are not moms and pops so who are they – Saudis, Chinese, Russian? You might be taking Twitter back from Wall Street but who’s it being handed over to?

So, what about free speech? Republicans keen to see Donald Trump reinstated on the platform might be disappointed he has ruled out a return already. Others will be thankful, but the truth is we don’t know what free speech looks like if the rules are dictated at the whim of a billionaire who wants to send people to Mars and thinks EV cars will save the planet. And he’s a billionaire with a very chequered history with the SEC… do they really feel that a take-private move will be best? I mean, Musk has hardly been a voice of calm and reason on the platform in the past... nor has he stuck to some very basic securities laws. And as noted above, will it be at the whim of only Musk or a bunch of Chinese and Saudi investors who probably don’t think free speech is that great. But I for one hope he succeeds, at least in making it a place where spam bots are defeated!