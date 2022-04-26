Twitter deal could increase Tesla volatility

If Tesla’s share price falls then Musk will need to put up more shares to back his loan

Rocket rival Jeff Bezos flags China risks as Twitter is banned in the key Tesla market

The Twitter (US:TWTR) board has accepted Elon Musk’s leveraged buyout bid. For Twitter shareholders, there is not too much to worry about. They just need to sit tight, wait for the deal to go through and pocket the offer price. Bad luck if you bought when it was trading above $70 (£56) a share in mid-2021. There are still some sceptics out there as well, as the social media company's share price is trading around 7 per cent below the offer price of $54.20.

The situation for Tesla (US:TSLA) shareholders is more complicated. Musk is currently planning to finance the deal through $25.5bn of debt from a group of banks led by Morgan Stanley, leaving $21bn of equity commitments he will need to provide himself.