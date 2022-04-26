/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Warpaint looking to expand online channels

Value cosmetics company has returned to profitability after lockdown losses
Warpaint looking to expand online channels
April 26, 2022
  • Gross profit margin has risen to 33.8 per cent
  • Online sales still low

Anyone who has visited a department store or supermarket recently will know that the cosmetics counter is a crowded place. Legions of brands jostle for consumer attention, in a quest to become the next big thing.  

Affordable cosmetics company Warpaint (W7L) is holding its own. After several years of falling profits, the group has reported robust revenue and profit growth. In the UK, sales have risen by 20 per cent to £25.3mn, while international revenue – mainly generated in Europe – has increased by 29 per cent to £24.7mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data