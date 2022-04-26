Warpaint looking to expand online channels

Gross profit margin has risen to 33.8 per cent Online sales still low

Anyone who has visited a department store or supermarket recently will know that the cosmetics counter is a crowded place. Legions of brands jostle for consumer attention, in a quest to become the next big thing.

Affordable cosmetics company Warpaint (W7L) is holding its own. After several years of falling profits, the group has reported robust revenue and profit growth. In the UK, sales have risen by 20 per cent to £25.3mn, while international revenue – mainly generated in Europe – has increased by 29 per cent to £24.7mn.