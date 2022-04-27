AB Dynamics boosted by 'autonomy' evolution

Full-year results “slightly ahead of market expectations”

Opportunities expanding beyond passenger vehicles

AB Dynamics (ABDP) is not immune to the disruption brought about by the pandemic, specifically in relation to contract deferrals and supply chain issues. But its core business should continue to benefit from the evolution of the automotive sector, whether that's linked to the roll-out of electric drivetrains or the proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The auto testing group notes a sharp increase in ADAS platform sales as the spread of these technologies widens, with applications ranging from “automated lane keeping” to “vehicle interactions with vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists”. With ‘autonomy’ now one of the key developmental areas in the automotive market, manufacturers are increasingly looking to implement multi-object test scenarios to ensure the safety of their vehicles - fertile ground for the company, one imagines. Sales were boosted by increased customer clamour for simulation software and the company’s advanced vehicle driving simulators, as work continued on the development of a variant of the company’s full motion simulator for a “major automotive” original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

And the opportunities extend beyond passenger vehicles, as robotics are rolled-out across a range of industrial applications. During the period under review, ABD Solutions, a new market-facing business unit, was awarded a development contract from an industrial equipment supplier in Japan for a driverless retrofit programme of mining vehicles. Indeed, self-driving vehicles have been in common use within the mining sector for around eight years, perhaps best typified by Rio Tinto’s (RIO) decision to employ the technology at its giant Pilbara iron ore complex in Western Australia.

The new deal in Japan fed into increased order intake though the period, reflected in a positive ratio of orders received to those billed, while the gross margin also headed in the right direction - up 90-basis points to 57.7 per cent - as increased costs were successfully passed through to clients on new orders.

Estimates from Peel Hunt point to adjusted EPS of 39.5p for the August year-end, a six per cent increase on the prior year, while the operating margin and free cashflow yield are both expected to improve markedly over the next couple of years. The wider supply chain issues haven’t gone away and OEMs may be under renewed pressure due to worsening port delays in China. Nevertheless, management is guiding for full-year results “slightly ahead of market expectations”. AB Dynamics is certainly priced for growth trading at 36 times forecast adjusted earnings, but we reiterate our ‘buy’ stance based on long-term market catalysts. Buy.

Last IC view: Buy, 1,545p, 24 Nov 2021

