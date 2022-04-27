/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Approach the lithium offtake deal rush with caution

Big names inking supply agreements with junior miners can add some glamour to a presentation, but it does not necessarily mean a mine will be built
Approach the lithium offtake deal rush with caution
April 27, 2022
  • Carmakers are securing input supplies mainly though ‘offtake’ deals
  • Security of supply a major concern for battery manufacturers

Earlier this month a fraudster made use of the rush for carmakers to lock up supply of key electric vehicle raw materials by faking a stock exchange announcement showing Tesla (US:TSLA) buying a junior lithium miner. 

Lithium Corp’s (US:LTUM) shares shot up before it issued a confused denial, saying there was no deal but it would be “happy to chat with Elon [Musk] if he was inclined”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data