Approach the lithium offtake deal rush with caution

Carmakers are securing input supplies mainly though ‘offtake’ deals

Security of supply a major concern for battery manufacturers

Earlier this month a fraudster made use of the rush for carmakers to lock up supply of key electric vehicle raw materials by faking a stock exchange announcement showing Tesla (US:TSLA) buying a junior lithium miner.

Lithium Corp’s (US:LTUM) shares shot up before it issued a confused denial, saying there was no deal but it would be “happy to chat with Elon [Musk] if he was inclined”.