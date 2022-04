Higher commodity prices will help to underpin dividend payments by UK-listed companies this year, with miners and oil companies likely to return more cash to investors, according to Link Group.

The funds administrator is forecasting a 15.2 per cent increase in underlying dividends to £85.8bn, stripping out one-off payments and accounting for mining giant BHP’s move away from London. Banks are also expected to increase payouts as they make more money from higher interest rates.