Shock as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

Indonesia is key for several London palm oil producers Crude palm oil could be excluded

Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, has announced an export ban on the oil from 28 April. While details of the policy, announced by the country’s agriculture ministry, are currently hazy it could potentially have serious consequences for several London-listed palm oil producers which are reliant on Indonesian operations.

MP Evans (MPE) has plantations in five Indonesian provinces and is focused on producing crude palm oil - the company’s shares are down by 8 per cent since the announcement of the ban. Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEP), which also has Indonesian operations, is down 11 per cent in the past week. MP Evans had been trading strongly as higher palm oil prices outweighed rising costs, sitting at a record level over 1,000p.