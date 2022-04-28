'Attention recession' arriving for subscription services

The subscription model is under pressure. The rising cost of living coupled with tightening government regulation means it is going to be increasingly hard for subscription companies to protect their revenues.

For the last few years, subscription services have been highly valued by investors. Recurring revenues are sought after because they are more visible, and therefore easier to forecast. However, Netflix’s (US:NFLX) disastrous results for the start of 2022 prove this is not always the case.

In the first quarter of this year, streaming video on demand (SVoD) household penetration in the US fell 0.2 percentage points to 81.4 per cent, according to market researcher Kantar. Amazon's (US:AMZN) Prime streaming service was the top destination for new subscribers, Kantar said. In the same period, 1.51mn SVoD services were cancelled by UK households, with more than half a million of the cancellations were attributed to money saving.