FTSE 350: Energy giants' cash flow explodes

The energy sector has been turned on its head, in the words of one analyst. For some, the chickens are coming home to roost, given international energy giants have decided to sell off significant assets and hike spending on green projects instead of maintaining or even increasing hydrocarbon production.

In fairness, many investors were clamouring for higher-margin portfolios, and weak oil and gas prices had left many projects unprofitable or barely able to reach break-even – which meant they were better off removed from the balance sheets of BP (BP.) and Shell (SHEL) et al. And the combination of better margins and stronger oil and gas prices has led to massively improved cash flow: RBC Capital Markets forecasts March-quarter aggregate cash flow from operations for the sector of $80bn (£61bn), up from $48bn a year ago.

But the worm has turned such that further dividends and buyback programmes may be held back because boards don’t want to deal with the backlash from handing out masses of cash while the populace struggles with exorbitant energy and petrol prices. There will be some paper hits from the war in Ukraine as Shell and BP pull out of joint ventures and equity tie-ups, but the biggest impact will be courtesy of higher prices.