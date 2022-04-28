FTSE 350: Real estate bets on the Reit horse

‘Real estate’ is a somewhat arbitrary subgroup within London’s listed property sector. The main thing that separates companies like Grainger (GRI), Sirius Real Estate (SRE) or CLS (CLI) from their property-focused peers is that they aren’t structured as real estate investment trusts (Reits), owing to either the asset allocation or geographical focus of their portfolios.

That distinction is increasingly irrelevant. Office landlord CLS, which has about half of its properties in France and Germany, converted its UK operations to a Reit on 1 January. Three months later German business park specialist Sirius did the same for its newly acquired UK arm BizSpace. In time, residential landlord Grainger also plans to make the change, once 75 per cent of its gross assets and accounting profits relate to property rental business.

There are distinct tax benefits to Reit status. In practice, the structure mandates firms to distribute at least 90 per cent of taxable income profits to shareholders, while exempting them from paying tax on income and gains from their assets. That stops rental income being double taxed – or indeed taxed at all if Reit shares are held in an Isa. No wonder the arrangement is so popular.