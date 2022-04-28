/
FTSE 350: Rising rates won't lift all Reit boats

It pays to be selective in the FTSE 350's largest sub-sector
April 28, 2022

The disparate clump of companies which make up the real estate investment trust (Reits) sector – the largest single grouping in the FTSE 350 after investment trusts – have a few things in common.

Each aims to source and then lease commercial properties with a good prospect of long-term capital and rental growth. In most cases, this can be done with relatively small teams, although some players – such as property developers British Land (BLND) and Land Securities (LAND) – employ hundreds of staff to conceive, plan, and manage complex, multi-year projects.

More than most sectors, this business model invites extra scrutiny of firms’ capital structure, and the way managers balance asset values and tenant demand against the need to service creditors and turn a profit for equity investors. In keeping with most sectors, however, Reits’ cost of capital is rising as inflation and interest rates push up investors’ expected returns.

