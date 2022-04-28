/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

FTSE 350: Russian threat raises cybersecurity concerns

Need for defences has increased enquires for cybersecurity products
FTSE 350: Russian threat raises cybersecurity concerns
April 28, 2022

The war in Ukraine has heightened executives’ awareness of the need for cyber defences. Just prior to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian banking sector was hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyber-attack. For now, such attacks have mostly been limited to Ukraine, but politicians have warned they could soon threaten the UK and the US.

In the UK, the National Cyber Security Centre has already told companies to “bolster online defences”. This call to action brings the abilities of listed cyber defence companies Darktrace (DARK) and NCC (NCC) to the fore.

Darktrace has been on a bumpy ride since its listing last April. The share price almost trebled by October before losing all its gains by the end of the year, partly as a result of a sell call by Peel Hunt. The reasoning was that the market size for its Network Detection Response unit was only expected to grow to $6.5bn (£5.1bn) by 2025 – and Darktrace's low customer review score meant it was unlikely to take the majority of said market.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data