FTSE 350: Shifting sands for food producers and household goods

The largest company in the sector, Unilever (ULVR), said that input cost inflation had reached “unprecedented” levels of 20 per cent, leading it to predict a 140 to 240 basis point hit to underlying profit margins this year. The maker of Dove said it would put up prices again, (it hiked prices in 2021). Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) has also opened the door to future price rises, having already seen its cost of golds sold rise by £550mn in 2021. But this latest round of increases might be harder to stomach, as Kantar reports that rising living costs are already leading consumers to swap out branded goods for cheaper unbranded substitutes.

Another coronavirus winner, PZ Cussons (PZC), benefited from supercharged sales of its Carex hand gels. The shares have since retreated to more or less their pre-pandemic levels, but margins have continued to grow as the Imperial Leather maker raises prices. Stronger sales in its single-largest market, Nigeria, have so far offset slower European growth.

Premier Foods (PFD), the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo, is also forestalling a more challenging domestic outlook for consumer goods by growing internationally. After sales of its sugary snacks surged during the pandemic, Premier Foods is now aiming to roll out Mr Kipling into Canada, as well as trialling a US launch in the second half of the year.