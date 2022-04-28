FTSE350: Passengers still dragging their feet

Transport groups are having a bumpy time of it – particularly those carrying people rather than freight. Bus companies continue to lean heavily on emergency government loans as passengers drag their feet, and rail revenue is lagging behind 2019 levels by 40 per cent, according to the Office of Rail and Road. There’s also a lingering doubt over whether demand will ever return to past levels: the popularity of home-working looks unlikely to budge fully.

It is also a time of great opportunity, however – and reform is in the air. In its annual results, National Express (NEX) bigged up its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials, predicting a “modal shift” to shared mobility. Analysts at Liberum suggest that rising fuel prices will also push cost-conscious drivers towards public transport. (National Express itself has fully hedged 2022’s fuel requirements, while 63 per cent of FirstGroup’s (FGP) UK crude requirements are hedged until March 2023.)

The government is on the same page as investors here. The Department for Transport’s ‘Bus Back Better’ scheme is designed to get more people onto public transport and improve connectivity.