Today's Markets: Archegos bound, Meta makes comeback

The trading activity of Archegos was kind of wild. Archegos Capital Management “engaged in manipulative trading that impacted multiple securities”, the SEC alleges in a filing following the arrest by Feds of founder Bill Hwang and CFO Patrick Halligan. They’ve been charged with racketeering, fraud and market manipulation.

The charge sheet focuses on the use of Security-Based Swaps (SBS) a synthetic derivative product used by Archegos to mask its true exposure to any one stock, as well as spreading its trading across multiple counterparties to further hide its activity. The accusation is that by hiding this exposure it left counterparties without an accurate view of how much exposure Archegos had to a security – which in some cases amounted to 70 per cent of the issued share capital (the 70 per cent holding was in GSX Techedu, under SEC investigation for artificially inflating revenues). This meant they were not suitably hedged to the synthetic positions. Counterparties were very often relying on Archegos to be truthful – which it clearly wasn’t.

In fact, Archegos “intentionally and recklessly gave materially false information to counterparties, or omitted material information, regarding the concentration and liquidity of its portfolio”. If you recall this left Credit Suisse and others holding the bag as it eventually collapsed under the weight of its own leverage.