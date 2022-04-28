Where the value lies in UK plc

Two years on from our last review of the FTSE 350, and the dust has settled on many issues that were first emerging back then – only to be replaced by a new set of challenges. Corporate life in a post-pandemic world, for both the winners and losers of the past two years, means making tough assessments about how enduring virus-induced economic and social shifts will ultimately prove. Nor do these considerations exist in a vacuum: ‘lockdown stocks’ now have to contend not only with a potential mean reversion, but also with the prospect of greater competition from rivals looking to take their share of the spoils.

For UK plc, questions like these are complicated by a series of other issues, from high and rising input costs to tightening monetary policy, renewed pressures on the consumer, and continued supply chain problems.

Then there is Russia’s war with Ukraine. The conflict has sparked calls for a reassessment of one of the biggest investment trends of recent times – sustainable investing – and cooled the valuations of many associated stocks. But the behavioural shifts prompted by a changing climate won’t be so easily dislodged. The step change in UK electric vehicle sales over the past six months is evidence enough of that, and underlines the potential opportunities that lie ahead for innovators.