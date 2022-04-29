Sainsbury’s difficult capex choices

Capex still not keeping up

Sector looks to price inflation for advantage

J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) is currently undertaking its latest round of self-help measures so that the grocer can hopefully make up some lost ground against its fierce rival Tesco (TSCO) and counter the unique challenge posed by the discounters Aldi and Lidl. While Sainsbury has not given back too many of the exceptional grocery volumes it saw during the pandemic – sales are essentially flat compared with last year – management still needs to pull off a delicate balancing act between deleveraging debt, capital investment and shareholder payouts and it seems that the only way it can manage this is by continuing to sweat the company’s fixed assets.