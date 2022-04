Higher buybacks possible but could be politically dangerous

Chancellor indicates more support for windfall taxes

As Chancellor Rishi Sunak seems to come around to the idea of a windfall tax on energy companies, Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP.) are also seeing rising shareholder returns among the other energy majors.

Both companies will report March quarter numbers next week, with operating cash flows likely to soar even beyond fourth quarter levels thanks to very strong oil and gas prices.