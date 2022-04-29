Today's Markets: Is it over for Cathie Wood and what is Musk up to?

Tech rout hits standard bearers

Apple results impress but costs hit coming

Stagflation has arrived

Is there any way back for Cathie Wood and ARK? The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the flagship fund, is down 60 per cent in the last 12 months and has now underperformed the S&P 500 with dividends since its inception in 2014. Teladoc (0LDR) is the latest to crumble, sliding 40 per cent yesterday on some very weak numbers. It’s now off by 65 per cent this year. Tesla (TSLA), the number one holding, also down big, off 20 per cent in the last month since Elon Musk announced plans to buy Twitter (TWTR)... turns out he has been selling stock amounting to $4bn. More on that below.

Roku (ROKU) – another roughly 7 per cent holding in ARKK – rallied 8 per cent going into earnings and a further 4 per cent after hours despite soft guidance as revenues beat expectations. Shares, like much of the ARKK holdings, are down 60 per cent this year. Worth noting that out of 36 holdings in the ARKK ETF, Tesla is the only stock with a positive return.