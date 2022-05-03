Today's Markets: BP's bumper profits increase windfall tax chatter

BP posts mega earnings

London shares subside

Inflation/stagflation/recession fears growing

The energy industry has been in sharp focus in recent months and this week it is big oil’s turn in London with BP (BP) leading the way this morning after posting a blow out underlying profit rise on the back of surging hydrocarbon prices. Underlying profits leapt from $2.6bn a year ago to $6.25bn in the first quarter although once a thumping $29.3bn write down against the value of its exposure to Rosneft in Russia is taken into account the attributable loss to shareholders was $20.4bn. Read our full analysis of the Q1 figures here.

As Alex Hamer pointed out in his results preview piece, the energy sector is in the crosshairs of those demanding a windfall tax to help ease the cost of living crisis gripping the country - a cause boosted by news from Italy yesterday that it is imposing a 25 per cent windfall tax on its energy giants, up from the proposed 10 per cent. Thus far the chancellor Rishi Sunak has resisted calls for such a tax but has more recently said he is looking at the situation and will consider a move if energy companies do not commit to investment in the UK - something BP has insisted it is doing given its £22.5bn of planned investment in the UK by 2030.

BP shares rose in response to the positive underlying performance and commitment to further share buy backs to the tune of $2.5bn, adding 3 per cent in early trading while rival Shell (SHEL) was flat ahead of its Q1 figures on Thursday. The wider UK market was more subdued with the FTSE100 off 0.7 per cent and the FTSE350 following suit with the Aim market down 0.5 per cent as traders in London caught up with the action they missed during yesterday’s bank holiday. Across the channel there was more positivity with the DAX up 0.8 per cent and France’s CAC40 1 per cent to the good.

Recession, or at best stagflation, fears were exacerbated by economic data from the eurozone yesterday which showed that manufacturing output is barely growing as supply chain issues exacerbated by war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China are compounded by soaring input costs. With the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates again later this week the worries around the economy are not going away.

Further afield, the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday announced its first interest rate hike in 11 years, from 0.1 per cent to 0.35 per cent just three weeks ahead of a fiercely contested general election which is being dominated by the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, keen watchers of forward indicators will have noted that yield on 10 year US bonds breached the 3 per cent level yesterday, the first time they have done so since before the pandemic and yields have now doubled since the start of 2022. This indicates further tightening of monetary conditions in the US economy, which is facing runaway inflation and saw a quarterly contraction in the first three months of 2022.