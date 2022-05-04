Supermarkets try to get ahead of panic-buying

Shoppers getting more cautious as household food spend forecast to climb £276 this year

Risks for listed supermarkets include loss of market share to Aldi and Lidl

At almost every level of the food supply chain, costs are going up. This, combined with the loss of key products from Russian and Ukraine because of the war, has left retailers with the choice either to raise prices and lose market share, or keep them level and give up operating margins. Tesco (TSCO) and J Sainsbury (SBRY) have largely opted for the latter, while Marks & Spencer (MKS) has even opted to cut prices.

Sainsbury's has forecast a drop in food margins, but only sees a "small volume decline [being] offset by a small price increase" in the food section, according to CFO Kevin O'Byrne.