Today's Markets: Fed set to go hard and fast, EU to phase out Russian oil

Eyes on the Fed's interest rate decision tonight

Is the action priced in?

Crude oil rallies on EU sanctions

It’s all about the Fed meeting today. The Fed is about to attempt to untie the Gordian knot of inflation with a sledgehammer. Fed funds futures indicate 95 per cent of 125bps of hikes over the next two meetings, so we are likely to see 75bps at either May or June meetings if the market has read the Fed correctly... incredible pricing really that underlines just how far the Fed has pivoted in the last couple of months. Consensus for today is very much for 50bps, priced at 100 per cent likelihood, with a 91 per cent chance of 75bps coming in June.

Overall market pricing indicates ten 25bps of hikes this year and today’s interest lies not in whether it’s 75 or 50, but what the likely path is for the rest of the year. I think the Fed will reiterate that the only thing it is looking at right now is getting inflation back under control and Powell will in all likelihood leave 75bps-100bps type moves on the table, though the consensus remains for 50bps at this meeting. The risk is very much skewed to the upside and 75bps is entirely plausible. To give you an idea of just how much ground the Fed needs to make up, the Taylor rule would put fed funds rates at more than 10 per cent. This, I think, means we see the Fed act swiftly and front-load the hiking over this summer: the mantra is to go hard and fast. Meanwhile the terminal rate now seen around 3 per cent, about 70bps higher than before and the Fed is seen reaching this earlier than previously thought. Market participants anticipate the Fed to commit to an aggressive balance sheet run-off, too.