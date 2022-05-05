Airlines' valuable lesson

I read recently that Airbus (FR:AIR) and Qatar Airways were set for a court battle. This is pretty surprising – Qatar has been buying a lot of aircraft, and Boeing (US:BA.) and Airbus sales teams will usually do whatever it takes to win an order. Even in industries where orders don’t have price tags of billions of dollars, it’s not considered good marketing practice to see your customer in court.

Of course, Qatar Airways has been a difficult customer for both manufacturers. One told me that Qatar had complained about every tiny detail on its rival’s last delivery. This is quite normal in the airline industry ­– you send a team to inspect your new purchase before flying it home (I did the same for my last new car purchase and noted a paint issue). But Qatar Airways is a particularly exacting customer.

Qatar’s Airbus A350s have a problem with flaking paint. So have everyone else’s deliveries, but Qatar is unusual in that its aviation authority has apparently grounded the aircraft. No other authority has taken similar action, so presumably the issue of the flaking paint is more cosmetic than life-threatening. It is coming to court because Airbus has a full order book and doesn’t want to pay the $700mn (£558mn) Qatar is demanding in compensation.