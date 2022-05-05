Buffett rules

/
With inflation back and biting hard, the investor who has seen it all is back on top. Amid a difficult 2022, what can be learned from his investment principles?
May 5, 2022

On 3 May 1999, 15,000 Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK.B) shareholders gathered in a conference centre in Nebraska for the conglomerate’s 27th annual meeting.

On the stage before them sat the famed investor Warren Buffett and his deadpan consigliere Charlie Munger. At 68 and 75, respectively, the duo already bore a passing resemblance to the cantankerous Muppet characters Statler and Waldorf. But as they held court on the business and investment themes of the day, the tone was less heckling and adversarial than reflective. When it came to matters of business, the ‘Woodstock for Capitalists’ was and always has been a mix of the jovial, serious and celebratory.

The topics the pair discussed included a defence of Berkshire’s decision not to buy into highly valued ‘high-tech’ stocks, the hunt for a successor to Buffett, risk, and what a sustainable return on equity was for a business in times of inflation.

