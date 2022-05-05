Disney and the limits of stakeholder capitalism

What are the fiduciary responsibilities of a company’s board to its shareholders? In the UK, they often overlap with obligations under common law, but they also encompass provisions set out in the Companies Act 2006, arguably the first legislation in the UK to specifically codify the role of directors outside the realm of common law.

The given circumstances and extent to which a director might exercise their statutory duties are also covered in a company’s Articles of Association, so board members should be in no doubt as to their obligations and the scope of their powers.

But it was long thought that legislation encompassing shareholder primacy and stakeholder theories was imprecise, so concepts falling under ‘enlightened shareholder value’ were introduced. They were essentially progenitors of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles which increasingly inform the corporate decision-making process.