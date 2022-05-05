/
Elixirr directors cash in on demand for consultants

Insiders sell to 'satisfy strong institutional demand'
May 5, 2022

Quips about management consulting have been around for as long as the industry itself. This hasn’t stopped public and private sector bodies spending lavish sums on these modern-day gurus in the hope that they’ll find a cure for their organisational ills. The industry’s trade body, the Management Consultancies Association, said in January that its members reported a 16 per cent increase in business last year and expected a further 13 per cent increase in 2022.

Little wonder, then, that Elixirr International (ELIX) has done so well since it first ventured onto Aim less than two years ago. The company raised £25mn floating at 217p a share, which gave it a market capitalisation of £98.1mn. 

Shareholders who bought in at that time have prospered. The firm, which describes itself as a “challenger consultancy” to industry giants such as McKinsey, Bain and Boston Consulting Group, doubled pre-tax profit last year to £12.2mn on the back of a 67 per cent increase in revenue to £50.6mn. It expects a near-50 per cent uplift in revenue this year to £70mn-£75mn, some of which is being fuelled by acquisitions. In March, the company said it would spend up to $40mn (£30.4mn) on US-based technology services company Iolap.

Since flotation, Elixirr’s share price has more than trebled in value, lifting its market cap to almost £350mn. Company bosses haven’t done so badly, either. At the end of last month, the company said it had completed a secondary placing in which 1.2 per cent of its shares were sold by insiders to “satisfy strong institutional demand” for its shares. At 725p, this meant that six selling shareholders made almost £1.85mn between them, with chief executive Stephen Newton pocketing about £800,000 of this. 

This was the fourth time since flotation that directors have sold shares through secondary placings. The fact that each one has taken place at a significantly higher price shows demand is there, though, and the shares now trade above the latest placing price – only just below the all-time high of 780p hit last month. 

 

CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Associated British FoodsGraham Allan26 Apr 221,55762,262n/d
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *22 Apr 2251459,00042.09%
GCP Infrastructure InvestmentsAndrew Didham *21 Apr 2211629,9990.01%
GCP Infrastructure InvestmentsDawn Crichard25 Apr 2211925,0000.01%
Genuit Group Joe Vorih (ce)28 Apr 2244088,000n/d
GlaxoSmithKlineDr Hal Barron (PDMR)22 Apr 223,553 (ADS) †40,787 †n/d
HammersonAlan Olivier26 Apr 223059,820n/d
HealthBeaconJim Joyce (ce)26 Apr 22444 † 29,304 †10.71%
Insig AIRichard Bernstein (ch)25 Apr 222877,41312.46%
IQEDr Drew Nelson (PDMR)27 Apr 223075,500n/d
Litigation Capital ManagementJonathan Moulds (ch)22 Apr 22105162,6261.66%
McBrideJeffrey Nodland (ch)21 Apr 223434,160n/d
MearsAndrew Smith (cfo)22 Apr 2219950,6330.20%
MJ GleesonFiona Goldsmith 28 Apr 2260230,1000.02%
Oxford Biomedica Nick Page (coo)27 Apr 22545119,3620.02%
QuartoChuk Kin Lau (PDMR)21-25 Apr 22176132,30050.02%
Safestyle UKRob Neale (cfo)25 Apr 224141,0000.41%
Symphony InternationalAnil Thadani (PDMR)26-27 Apr 2242 †56,059 †n/d
Tatton Asset ManagementPaul Edwards (cfo)25 Apr 2243070,5370.87%
Tatton Asset ManagementPaul Hogarth (ce)25 Apr 2243070,53716.41%
WH SmithAndrew Harrison (PDMR)27 Apr 221,43042,913n/d

 

Sells

     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
CIP Merchant Capital Adrian Collins (ch)25 Apr 226030,000n/d
Elixirr InternationalStephen Newton (ce) **28 Apr 22725799,98728.70%
Elixirr InternationalGraham Busby (cfo) **28 Apr 22725399,9973.00%
Elixirr InternationalGavin Patterson (ch) **28 Apr 22725250,0021.30%
Elixirr InternationalSimon Retter **28 Apr 2272599,9990.80%
Elixirr InternationalClare Filby (coo) **28 Apr 2272599,9991.10%
Elixirr InternationalEric Rich (PDMR) **28 Apr 22725199,9991.40%
Hilton Food Group Robert Watson (ch)25 Apr 221,1991,198,882n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** Placing / Open Offer  † Converted from € / $  

