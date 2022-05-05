Elixirr directors cash in on demand for consultants

Quips about management consulting have been around for as long as the industry itself. This hasn’t stopped public and private sector bodies spending lavish sums on these modern-day gurus in the hope that they’ll find a cure for their organisational ills. The industry’s trade body, the Management Consultancies Association, said in January that its members reported a 16 per cent increase in business last year and expected a further 13 per cent increase in 2022.
Little wonder, then, that Elixirr International (ELIX) has done so well since it first ventured onto Aim less than two years ago. The company raised £25mn floating at 217p a share, which gave it a market capitalisation of £98.1mn.
Shareholders who bought in at that time have prospered. The firm, which describes itself as a “challenger consultancy” to industry giants such as McKinsey, Bain and Boston Consulting Group, doubled pre-tax profit last year to £12.2mn on the back of a 67 per cent increase in revenue to £50.6mn. It expects a near-50 per cent uplift in revenue this year to £70mn-£75mn, some of which is being fuelled by acquisitions. In March, the company said it would spend up to $40mn (£30.4mn) on US-based technology services company Iolap.
Since flotation, Elixirr’s share price has more than trebled in value, lifting its market cap to almost £350mn. Company bosses haven’t done so badly, either. At the end of last month, the company said it had completed a secondary placing in which 1.2 per cent of its shares were sold by insiders to “satisfy strong institutional demand” for its shares. At 725p, this meant that six selling shareholders made almost £1.85mn between them, with chief executive Stephen Newton pocketing about £800,000 of this.
This was the fourth time since flotation that directors have sold shares through secondary placings. The fact that each one has taken place at a significantly higher price shows demand is there, though, and the shares now trade above the latest placing price – only just below the all-time high of 780p hit last month.
