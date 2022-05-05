Next week's economics: May 9 - 13

US inflation is still high and rising, next week’s figures could show. Annual consumer price inflation could have risen to almost 9 per cent in April, its highest since 1981. Producer price inflation might also rise, to around 11.5 per cent.

There might, though, also be glimmers of hope. For both consumer and producer prices, the inflation rates excluding food and energy could fall slightly, to around 6.2 and 9 per cent respectively. This would be partly thanks to a stronger dollar depressing import prices, but also perhaps to slightly slower demand crimping companies’ ability to raise prices. Even so, the numbers are unlikely to be so low as to much change market expectations for significantly higher interest rates: futures markets expect the Fed funds rate to rise from 0.3 per cent now to 2.6 per cent by the end of the year.

In the UK, the main news will be that real GDP growth is either weak or strong depending on how one reads the numbers. The ONS is likely to say on Thursday that GDP grew only slightly in March: we know that retail sales volumes fell then, but purchasing managers report that much of the rest of the economy expanded. Although month-on-month growth will be weak, the quarterly expansion will be more impressive at around 1 per cent. And annual growth in Q1 will be around 9 per cent, because last year’s lockdown depressed activity. This is likely to be the pattern for much of the rest of the year: GDP might not grow at all from month to month, but year-on-year growth will look good.