Today's Markets: Was that really a 'dovish' Fed hike?

Markets reassured by Fed line following rate hike

European stocks rally

Shell publishes blowout quarterly figures

So, the Fed raised rates by 50bps, as was widely expected. But it allayed many fears about a more aggressive hiking cycle, with chair Jay Powell saying larger hikes were not discussed. Taking the 75bps moves off the table is a bit of a surprise, but it allowed markets to rally handsomely. The S&P 500 rallied 3 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 3.2 per cent. This was a sell the fact type trade as expected. Whilst additional 50bps hikes are something the FOMC should be considering over the next couple of meetings, 75bps moves are “not something that the committee is actively considering”. The Fed is also commencing quantitative tightening. It will start at $47.5bn a month in June before getting to a monthly maximum of $95bn.

It’s the first 50bps hike in 22 years. It underscores just how urgent the Fed feels the inflation situation has become. But it was a dovish 50bps... which you have to applaud in many ways. The market is still pricing for multiple hikes this year... about 2.88 per cent by end of year before the meeting down to about 2.80 per cent after... the exact path is unclear but everyone seems to think they know the destination. It goes back to my comments last week about max CB divergence that was letting the dollar rampage – this seems to have passed. Cue weaker dollar, Vix lower to bring about another bear market rally until everyone realises the Fed is still going super aggressive.