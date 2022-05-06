Shares I love: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in business activities including insurance, utilities, freight rail transportation and manufacturing Making acquisitions has helped it to become one of the largest companies in the world

Jonathan Mills, co-founder of and portfolio manager at Metropolis Capital which runs a portion of Alliance Trust’s (ATST) portfolio, explains why he invests in US multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK.A).

"Under chief executive officer (CEO) Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing, and services.