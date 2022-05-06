Today's Markets: US markets whipsaw

- Wednesday's rally becomes Thursday's selling opportunity on Wall Street
- Worst single day drops since early days of pandemic for Dow and Nasdaq
- Bank of England's inflation forecast adds to downbeat sentiment
Big 5 per cent down moves after 3 per cent relief rallies... this is the kind of action you only see when there is a lot of stress in the market and is not a ‘bullish setup’ and clearly not a bottom yet. The lower Vix, weaker dollar theme didn’t last long at all... which way is up? Either Wednesday’s rally was a head fake or Thursday’s plunge was... both can’t be right unless we are in for a prolonged chop sideways. You need to still think rallies are being viewed as selling opportunities within an overall bear market.