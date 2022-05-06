/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: US markets whipsaw

Big market moves demonstrate market is not fully priced to Fed hiking cycle
Today's Markets: US markets whipsaw
May 6, 2022

 

  • Wednesday's rally becomes Thursday's selling opportunity on Wall Street
  • Worst single day drops since early days of pandemic for Dow and Nasdaq
  • Bank of England's inflation forecast adds to downbeat sentiment

Big 5 per cent down moves after 3 per cent relief rallies... this is the kind of action you only see when there is a lot of stress in the market and is not a ‘bullish setup’ and clearly not a bottom yet. The lower Vix, weaker dollar theme didn’t last long at all... which way is up? Either Wednesday’s rally was a head fake or Thursday’s plunge was... both can’t be right unless we are in for a prolonged chop sideways. You need to still think rallies are being viewed as selling opportunities within an overall bear market. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data