Today's Markets: US markets whipsaw

Wednesday's rally becomes Thursday's selling opportunity on Wall Street

Worst single day drops since early days of pandemic for Dow and Nasdaq

Bank of England's inflation forecast adds to downbeat sentiment

Big 5 per cent down moves after 3 per cent relief rallies... this is the kind of action you only see when there is a lot of stress in the market and is not a ‘bullish setup’ and clearly not a bottom yet. The lower Vix, weaker dollar theme didn’t last long at all... which way is up? Either Wednesday’s rally was a head fake or Thursday’s plunge was... both can’t be right unless we are in for a prolonged chop sideways. You need to still think rallies are being viewed as selling opportunities within an overall bear market.