Fresh push for boardroom diversity

New FCA rules say women should hold at least 40 per cent of a listed company's board seats, with an explanation now needed in annual reports if this is not met

Female representation on FTSE 100 boards has improved but senior positions are still largely male

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is tightening the screw on businesses that fail to promote women into senior positions. From 1 April, UK-listed companies must confirm they have hit a series of diversity goals, or explain why they are lagging behind. At the moment, however, just a third of London’s biggest companies meet the gender brief.

The targets set by the FCA are threefold. First, that at least 40 per cent of a listed business’s board members are women. Second, that at least one senior board position – chair, chief executive, CFO or senior independent director SID – is occupied by a woman. And third, that at least one person on the board is from an ethnic minority background (anyone not in the 'white British' category).