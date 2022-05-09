Shaftesbury and Capco merger would create West End giant

Shares in both companies fell after announcement

New company's market capitalisation could be £3bn

The idea of merger between the West End’s two biggest landlords, Capital & Counties (CAPC) and Shaftesbury (SHB), has long been a topic of speculation, and now it looks close to reality. A new structure has already been hashed by the two real estate powerhouses and major shareholders have signed off on the idea.



The move has the potential to create a £3bn landlord – similar to Derwent London (DLN) in size – which would own almost 3mn square ft (sq ft) of prime London real estate. So, what does it all mean for retail shareholders?



