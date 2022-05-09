/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Shaftesbury and Capco merger would create West End giant

The two landlords confirmed merger talks in a deal which could have ramifications for both shareholders and London's hospitality heart.
Shaftesbury and Capco merger would create West End giant
May 9, 2022
  • Shares in both companies fell after announcement
  • New company's market capitalisation could be £3bn

The idea of merger between the West End’s two biggest landlords, Capital & Counties (CAPC) and Shaftesbury (SHB), has long been a topic of speculation, and now it looks close to reality. A new structure has already been hashed by the two real estate powerhouses and major shareholders have signed off on the idea. 

The move has the potential to create a £3bn landlord – similar to Derwent London (DLN) in size – which would own almost 3mn square ft (sq ft) of prime London real estate. So, what does it all mean for retail shareholders?

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data