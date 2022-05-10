/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Still time to cash in on the global agriculture bull market

Soft commodities traders have been on tear, but the markets are getting tighter by the day
Still time to cash in on the global agriculture bull market
May 10, 2022

Returns from large-scale agribusinesses like Bunge (US: BG) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (US: ADM) have easily outstripped inflation over the past six months – at least the official rate. The group’s share prices have more than doubled over the past three years, as global export demand for foodstuffs increased significantly in response to lockdown disruptions. Their growth rates are extraordinary given the scale of their operations and their entrenched market positions – they are not growth stocks by any measure, but you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Investments in any primary industry carry an inherent degree of risk linked to the price of the underlying commodity, although circumstances dictate that the global agriculture bull market has some way to run.

It’s well appreciated that the war in Ukraine is leading to severe shortages and rising prices for grains and fertilisers. We are experiencing decades-high inflationary pressures in advanced economies, while political instability stalks emerging and frontier markets, where, typically, a greater proportion of household income is given over to food purchases.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data