Today's Markets: Short-covering rally boosts stocks after tech carnage

Tech sector bears brunt of sharp market sell off

Crypto assets fall in tandem

Have markets seen the bottom?

The wheels off, at least certainly for a lot of the quack investments, crypto shills and the rest of those who mistook a free-money, debt-fuelled momentum bubble for real hard cash. Wall Street sank the most in two years, Bitcoin briefly sank under $30k, MicroStrategy (MSTR) dived 25 per cent, Tesla (TSLA) was off 9 per cent, Coinbase (COIN) –20 per cent and ARKK declined almost 10 per cent amid a total rout of the tech sector. Safety in soup: Campbell Soup (CPB) is up almost 10 per cent in the last five sessions, handsome outperformance versus a market ‘in turmoil’. Deep correlation means stress in one pocket is creating stress everywhere... the only thing holding up right now is gold, which is proving remarkably resilient to the strong dollar and rising real yields... -10 per cent from its recent peak vs NDX -27 per cent and Bitcoin -57 per cent.

Yesterday was carnage, but was it capitulation? Stock markets in Europe and US futures are attempting to rally this morning but we still question whether the bottom is in... likely to be a short-covering rally for now as I feel we are not at max fear levels yet. Vix lower but have we top-ticked yet... need it to flatten a bit more. The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.3 per cent and the S&P 500 declined 3.2 per cent. Asian markets were broadly firmer with PBOC delivering some easing via comments on supporting the economy... lockdowns in China’s megacities remain though.