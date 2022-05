Citrus and coffee benefit from premium proposition Record order book

Treatt’s (TET) shares plunged by more than 7 per cent as it announced a fall in pre-tax profits. But the company, which manufactures and supplies natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour, and fragrance industries, raised the dividend by a quarter and said that the order pipeline would help drive revenue growth of more than 15 per cent for the full year.