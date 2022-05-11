Compass celebrates recovery with a buyback

Net debt returns within target range

Strengthening volumes in North America

There was renewed appetite for shares in Compass (CPG), up by nearly 10 per cent on early trading, as the contract caterer revealed that business had largely recovered to pre-pandemic conditions, with half-year revenue exceeding the pre-pandemic level on a run-rate basis. Organic revenue growth hit 37.9 per cent through the first half, with volumes recovering markedly in North America, accompanied by rising new business activity, and reflected most pointedly in the performance of the sports & leisure division. This momentum is also illustrated by a net new business rate of 4.4 per cent, when rebased to 2019, set against the historical level of 3.0 per cent.

Management celebrated the highest ever client retention rate of 95.8 per cent, although this needs to be seen in a wider context given the dramatic fall away in activity during 2020. Compass operates in one of the sectors which took an immediate hit from governmental lockdown provisions, so we were always likely to witness a swift turnaround in fortunes once society returned to a degree of normality, Omicron variant notwithstanding.

Part of the recovery in volumes was attributable to students returning to in-person learning, leading to strengthening organic revenues within the education division, equivalent to 103.9 per cent of the 2019 comparator. However, over time it will be revealing to witness the long-term impact on volumes brought about by hybrid working patterns. Chief executive Dominic Blakemore told analysts the company was "increasingly confident" that its business division would see a full recovery in revenues, but added the move back to the office remained in "a state of flux", partly due to labour shortages strengthening the hands of those still working from home.

The half-year dividend has been restored and shareholders are also set to benefit from the commencement of a £500mn share buyback programme this calendar year. However, it’s worth noting that free cash flow was broadly flat at £360mn, as the improvement in trading profits was offset by a £142mn working capital outflow, net capital expenditure of £306mn, together with an increased taxation bill. Investment in the business is forecast to increase through the remainder of the fiscal year.

We see a stark contrast with numbers at the 2021 half-year mark. Compass isn’t out of the woods yet given wider inflationary pressures, the impact of which won’t be fully apparent until well into 2023. Nevertheless, despite additional reopening expenses, bosses are guiding for an underlying operating margin above 6 per cent for the full year, and have upgraded organic revenue growth to around 30 per cent for FY 2022 from a range of 20-25 per cent previously. The shares are already priced for recovery at 30 times FactSet consensus earnings of 57.2p a share, so we envisage limited upside on the share price. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 1,519p, 23 Nov 2021

COMPASS (CPG) ORD PRICE: 1,731p MARKET VALUE: £30.8bn TOUCH: 1,730-1,731p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,823p LOW: 1,396p DIVIDEND YIELD: 1.4% PE RATIO: 42 NET ASSET VALUE: 301p* NET DEBT: 47%