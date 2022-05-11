Slimmed-down companies ready for the inflation challenge

It is inevitable that many UK companies will see profit margins squeezed. Last week, the Bank of England warned that the UK would slide into a recession as inflation potentially rises above 10 per cent. This would mean companies facing softening demand for their products while needing to manage rising raw material and energy costs.

In the short term, this isn’t great news. But rising wages and raw material costs will force companies to cut spending elsewhere, potentially improving operational efficiency and therefore leaving them ready to prosper when the inflationary forces eventually abate.

“One of the problems the UK has had for a while is a lack of productivity growth but, ironically, as labour costs grow we should see a rise in productivity as companies invest more in technology,” explained Simon Gergel, portfolio manager of Merchants Trust (MRCH). “Supermarkets are a good example, they have been investing in more electronic checkouts.”