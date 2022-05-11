Today's Markets: Stocks up ahead of key US inflation report

Mild rebound after Wall Street volatility overnight

Eyes turn to US inflation data out today

ECB to act sooner rather than later?

European stocks made mild gains in early trade on Wednesday after a wild ride on Wall Street, with the Stoxx 600 up around 0.6 per cent. The Dow gave up a 500pt gain at one point to finish the session down a quarter of a percent, whilst the S&P 500 held some gains to finish up the same margin. Tech rallied, with the Nasdaq up 1 per cent for the session but gains seem precarious, and the market is one where you feel rallies are still being sold. Treasury yields are lower, with 10s around 2.95 per cent as markets price for slower growth. Recession fears equal lower inflation which is good for stonks… I guess this is what the Fed wants. US futures are a smidge higher this morning.

The S&P 500 made a fresh low at 3,958 but recovered to close above the psychological 4,000 level. No real signs of a turn just yet... I think further to run and beaten down tech can drop even further. As a matter of housekeeping, we should note that 50 per cent of the Nasdaq is down more than 50 per cent. Moreover, whilst we are seeing indices in correction/bear market territory, the breadth of stocks in ‘oversold’ territory is not that high. Nowhere near oversold across the market and breadth is terrible – setting up for a slow grind lower.