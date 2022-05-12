Cleaning up

The search for sustainable investments often comes down to renewable energy sources and the storage systems that make them commercially viable. Companies such as Ceres Power (CWR) have certainly attracted support in the market on this basis, while established entities such as SSE (SSE), formerly Scottish and Southern Energy, have rejigged their business models to take account of the prevailing zeitgeist.

You might also consider stocks whose activities reduce our impact on the planet by offering green alternatives within entrenched industries; Tesla (US:TSLA) and Beyond Meat Inc (US:BYND) readily spring to mind, although you would probably be underwhelmed by the share price performance of the latter disrupter since it joined Nasdaq in May 2019.

And those averse to stockpicking can support sustainable initiatives through a range of ‘green’ index trackers, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, or even environmentally focused investment trusts such as Greencoat UK Wind (UKW).