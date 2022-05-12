/
director deals

Drax CEO recycles shares into cash

Drax chief exec sells down his holding
Drax CEO recycles shares into cash
May 12, 2022

Share sales of a certain size by the person running a company can sometimes trigger a broader de-rating but Drax Group (DRX) chief executive Will Gardiner’s disposal of £240,000-worth of his holding earlier this month does not appear to have created too many sparks among investors. 

The Yorkshire-based power company’s shares dropped by 1.85 per cent in the session that followed the sale’s disclosure, but swings of a few per cent are not uncommon for any company connected to volatile energy markets. 

Drax operates a former coal-fired power plant which, since its switch to biomass, has become the UK’s biggest producer of renewable power by output. 

Following the sale of a gas turbine power plant business and the purchase of Canadian biomass pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy last year, Drax shares have almost doubled to just below £8 a share. 

The company is also benefiting from a surge in power prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said last month it was recently called upon to fire legacy coal-powered generators back up to “stabilise the power system during periods of stress”.

Gardiner’s disposal came a few days after an annual meeting where 99.99 per cent of voting shareholders gave their approval for his re-election. Little wonder, given that a trading statement published ahead of the event said adjusted earnings this year are likely to be at the top end of a range of analyst expectations of £540mn-£606mn. Last year, adjusted earnings were £398mn.  

