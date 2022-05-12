Momentum portfolios continue to flounder

It’s nearly a year since market dislocations prompted us to ask whether factor exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were still fit for purpose. Now, with a regime change possibly on the cards, another look should mainly give cause for hope.

What’s nice to see is that minimum volatility funds have proved useful in the rocky six months to 9 May 2022. If we look at the iShares Edge factor products focused mainly on global, US and European markets, minimum volatility funds have held up well. The iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVUS) returned 4.7 per cent versus a 6.2 per cent loss for the S&P 500 index.

The fund has had much less exposure to the US tech majors than an S&P 500 tracker, with bigger allocations to the likes of healthcare and consumer staples. A European minimum volatility fund from the same range is down by 6.5 per cent – not ideal but much less painful than the 12 per cent loss on a conventional MSCI Europe ex-UK ETF.